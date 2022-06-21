COVID Update NYC: Broadway theaters making face masks optional for July

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11982801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, when gunfire erupted in Harlem overnight. The victim who died was a college basketball star. Sonia Rincon has more on the story and reaction from family.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Broadway League announced Tuesday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July.Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters."Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said. "Millions more have experienced Broadway live in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S. since we reopened last fall. We're thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun."Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis, with St. Martin saying they will continue to monitor the science.An announcement for August and forward will be made in mid-July.The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry, and its 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally.