COVID Update NYC: Broadway theaters making face masks optional for July

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Broadway League announced Tuesday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July.

Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.

"Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said. "Millions more have experienced Broadway live in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S. since we reopened last fall. We're thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun."

Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis, with St. Martin saying they will continue to monitor the science.

An announcement for August and forward will be made in mid-July.

The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry, and its 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicbroadwaycovid 19
