Police search for gunman who fired at officers in the Bronx

CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who fired at police in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

Officers got a call about a man with a gun involved in a dispute near 164th Street and Sheridan Avenue in Concourse just after 3 p.m. They say when they showed up he started shooting at them.

The officers fired back, and the suspect ran off. Two officers went to the hospital complaining of ringing in their ears.

No one was struck.

