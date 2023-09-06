4 people shot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn; multiple arrests made

NewsCopter 7 is live above Marcus Garvey Boulevard where at least three people have been shot.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people were shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from police.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where the shooting happened just before 3:40 p.m.

Police say four people were shot, including three men and one woman.

One of the three men is listed in critical condition.

Multiple arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.