Police: Uber driver put in chokehold by passenger in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who is accused of putting an Uber driver in a chokehold and then running off with his car keys.

The victim is a 54-year-old who says he was driving the man to Shaffer Street and Broadway in Brownsville when he noticed the guy touching himself.

The driver says he asked the man to get out, at which point he was attacked.

The man then fled in an unknown direction. He is described as a man with a medium build, approximately 20 to 30 years of age, 5'0" tall, 180 pounds, with black hair in short braids. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

The incident happened about three weeks ago.

ALSO READ | Social Security check scam costs Queens man $25K

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.