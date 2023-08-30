  • Full Story
28-year-old man found shot, slashed in chest in Dyker Heights

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 1:25AM
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was found shot and slashed in the chest in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

It's unclear where the initial incident took place, but officers responded to 1202 Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights where they discovered the victim.

He was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

Two male suspects fled in a sedan.

No further details have been revealed so far.

