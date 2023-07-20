  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

EMT stabbed multiple times inside ambulance outside Mount Sinai West in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, July 20, 2023 1:55AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An EMT was stabbed multiple times while inside of an ambulance in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The incident happened outside of Mount Sinai West around 8:35 p.m.

A private EMT suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and leg inside of a Mount Sinai West ambulance.

The victim is expected to survive.

A person of interest is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW