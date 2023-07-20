EMT stabbed multiple times inside ambulance outside Mount Sinai West in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An EMT was stabbed multiple times while inside of an ambulance in Manhattan on Wednesday.
The incident happened outside of Mount Sinai West around 8:35 p.m.
A private EMT suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and leg inside of a Mount Sinai West ambulance.
The victim is expected to survive.
A person of interest is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.