EMT stabbed multiple times inside ambulance outside Mount Sinai West in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An EMT was stabbed multiple times while inside of an ambulance in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The incident happened outside of Mount Sinai West around 8:35 p.m.

A private EMT suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and leg inside of a Mount Sinai West ambulance.

The victim is expected to survive.

A person of interest is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

