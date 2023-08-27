Family and friends are mourning the loss of a man who was shot and killed on the Cross Bronx Expressway last week. Dan Krauth has more.

Man remembered after he was fatally shot during dispute on Cross Bronx Expressway

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a man who was shot and killed on the Cross Bronx Expressway last week.

Officials say a car crash spiraled into the fatal shooting at 10 p.m. Friday.

The 40-year-old victim, later identified as Fausto Garcia Rodriguez, was found near the scene of the crash on the southbound section of the expressway.

Police say the man had been involved in a non-injurious car accident at the location when occupant of the second vehicle involved fled on foot, before returning a short time later in a grey Toyota Rav4 with another male.

According to police, a dispute ensued before escalating into a shooting that left the 40-year-old shot. The Toyota fled the scene and was later recovered unoccupied in a nearby location.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez had closed up the auto shop Friday evening, friends and family recounted. They say Rodriguez then had dinner with his mother before the crash.

A memorial has been set up for Rodriguez outside the auto shop. His friends say he was one of the happiest and hardest-working people they knew.

He was a single father to three children and has a fourth grown child in the Dominican Republic, his loved ones said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

