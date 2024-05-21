2 NJ medical workers safely exit Gaza after being trapped for weeks

NEWARK (WABC) -- Two medical professionals who were trapped in Gaza for weeks have exited the region safely.

Dr. Adam Hamawy, a plastic surgeon from Princeton, and Ghada Abukuwaik, a pharmacist from Paterson, were on a mission to provide help at the European Hospital in the outskirts of Rafah.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) released a statement following the doctors' safe departure of the region and and said his office worked closely with the State Department to make their return a reality.

"Their courage and dedication to serving people in need are a reminder of the extraordinary contributions medical professionals and their families are making in Gaza and conflict zones around the world," he said. "My office worked closely with the State Department and my congressional colleagues to bring them home, and I'm grateful to the Biden Administration for ensuring the safe evacuation of these heroes."

The two New Jersey medical professionals, along with a crew of other doctors from various areas, had been trapped in Gaza since invasion of Rafah on May 6.

