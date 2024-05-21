NYPD officers hurt in crash responding to 13-year-old grazed by bullet in Bronx

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was grazed in the forehead by a bullet in the Bronx.

It happened on East 169th Street around 7 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

As police were responding to the scene, an officer's cruiser swerved out of the way of another vehicle and slammed into a storefront on Webster Avenue.

The officers were taken to the hospital and were said to be stable.

So far no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

