Join Sam Champion for live coverage of the Parade of Ships Wednesday on Eyewitnesss News This Morning and Good Morning America

Parade of Ships kicks off Fleet Week in New York

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fleet Week New York 2024 officially kicks off Wednesday morning with the ceremonial Parade of Ships.

NewsCopter 7 will be overhead as the first of more than a dozen ships enter New York Harbor, passing the Statue of Liberty, Fort Hamilton, and One World Trade Center as they arrive in Manhattan.

And Sam Champion will report live from aboard the USS Bataan for Eyewitness News This Morning and Good Morning America!

This year marks the 36th edition of this annual event. The theme is "Fleet Week New York...Celebrating Those Who Serve."

"Fleet Week is about celebrating those who serve and recognizing the unyielding strength of our Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team," said Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Rear Adm. Wesley McCall in a statement on the official Fleet Week website. "As we come together to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during their service, we are reminded of the diverse and inclusive fighting force that is currently serving to protect national security and preserve our way of life."

Here are the ships expected to participate this year:

- Amphibious assault ship: USS Bataan (LHD 5) from Norfolk, Virginia

- Baden-Württemberg-class frigate: FGS Baden-Württemberg (F-222) from Germany

- Berlin-class replenishment ship: FGS Frankfurt am Main (A-1412) from Germany

- Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs, Annapolis, Maryland

- Bay-class cutter: USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB-109) from Bayonne, New Jersey

- Freedom-class littoral combat ship: USS Marinette (LCS 25) from Mayport, Florida

- Legend-class cutter: USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina

- Keeper-class coastal buoy tender: USCGC Katherine Walker (WLM-552) from Bayonne, New Jersey

For details on when and where to tour the vessels, interactive displays, military band performances and more, visit: www.fleetweeknewyork.com.

Fleet Week New York runs through May 28th.

ALSO READ | 66th National Puerto Rican Day Parade details revealed

Tuesday's announcement revealed who has been selected to serve as Grand Marshal, Queen, Godfather and Godmother for the 66th edition of this annual event.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.