66th National Puerto Rican Day Parade details revealed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Organizers are set to announce more details for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, which returns to Manhattan this June.

Tuesday's announcement will reveal who has been selected to serve as Grand Marshal, Queen, Godfather and Godmother for the 66th edition of this annual event.

At least one million people are expected to turn out for the cultural celebration as it takes over a stretch of Fifth Avenue.

This year's theme is Música, Cultura y Alegría or Music, Culture and Joy.

"The NPRDP Board selected this theme because these words embody the essence of the 2023 celebration, and they encapsulate the tributes and honorees we will recognize during the Parade and related events," says Louis Maldonado, NPRDP Board member and former Board Chair. "We encourage everyone in our community to join us on Fifth Avenue on June 11, and we hope this theme will inspire all participants as they plan their float designs and presentations for a festive demonstration of Boricua pride and achievement."

In April, parade organizers revealed this year's roster of honorees which includes performers, artists, filmmakers and athletes.

The honorees who will be recognized for lifetime achievement include:

-Singer, comedian, actor and television personality Chucho Avellanet

-Tony-nominated musical theater actress and singer Josie de Guzmán

-Pioneer of Puerto Rican cinematography Jacobo Morales

-Actress, writer, ventriloquist, playwright and television personality María Teresa "Tere" Marichal

-Accomplished painter, graphic artist and writer Antonio Martorell

-Multiple Grammy- and Emmy-award winning composer, arranger, conductor, music director, trumpeter Angel "Cucco" Peña

-Musician, comedian, motivational speaker, comedian and television personality Silverio Pérez.

Other honorees announced include:

-Ambassador: Nilda Maria Comas - Multiple award-winning Master Sculptor

-Trailblazer: Omallys Hopper - Chef, contestant on "Next Level Chef" and social media influencer

-Athlete of the Year: Alelí Medina - ISA Para Surfing Gold Medalist (visually impaired category)

-Ambassador: Dr. Antonio Mignucci - Biological oceanographer and veterinary technician

-Trailblazer: Rebeca Nieves Huffman - Career coach and social media influencer

-Ambassador: Dr. Ariel Orama - Award-winning filmmaker, actor and clinical psychologist

-Trailblazer: Ivelissa Rios - Chef, life coach and social media influencer

-Ambassador: Ada Torres Toro - Accomplished journalist and novelist

Other posthumous honorees include:

-Tito Puente - Grammy Award-winning percussionist, composer and bandleader

-Tito Rodríguez - Legendary singer and bandleader

-Marisol Malaret - Puerto Rico's first Miss Universe winner, television host

-Antonia Pantoja, PhD - educator, social worker, organizer, prolific author, and activist

ABC7 is your home for the 66th National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Special coverage begins at noon on Sunday, June 11.

