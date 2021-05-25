67-year-old Jewish man punched while entering Brooklyn synagogue by man yelling racial slurs: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 67-year-old Jewish man was punched while entering a synagogue in Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn Monday.

The incident happened at Congregation Kerem Shlomo on East 27 Street at around 9:30 p.m.

When the victim approached the location, police say he was immediately accosted by a 20-year-old man yelling, "(expletive)Jews! I'm going to (expletive) you up. I see you Jews are racist."

The suspect, Hesham Ghonim, then punched the victim in the face, according to authorities.

Ghonim was later arraigned and is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol tweeted out a picture of the suspect during the arrest.


He was charged with assault, assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and menacing.

The victim was taken to Lutheran Medical Center for treatment.

He sustained a contusion on the face and briefly lost consciousness.

Police say the victim works for Customs and Border Protection and was in uniform at the time. He was scheduled to work at Kennedy Airport later that night.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

RELATED: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigating two possible anti-Jewish bias incidents in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating two anti-Jewish bias incidents that happened in Brooklyn that may be connected.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynsheepshead bayassaultattackman injuredsynagoguehate crimeanti semitismhate crime investigationjewish
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News