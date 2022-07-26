24-year-old man shot in back of head in Brooklyn; police searching for suspect

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back of the head at 3:45 p.m. at 1188 Nostrand Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is currently in surgery.

There's no word yet on his condition.

Police are searching for a suspect who was wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

