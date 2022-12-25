Mayor Eric Adams visits police officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams took time on Christmas Eve to visit a police officer who was stabbed in the Bronx.

The mayor tweeted a photo of him walking into St. Barnabas Hospital Saturday night.

Police say Officer Lin Zhen was stabbed in the right arm by an emotionally disturbed person on DeKalb Avenue and East 212th Street around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man, was brought to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation. Charges against him are pending.

Zhen was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

