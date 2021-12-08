Mixed crime picture for NYC as murders decrease, but other offenses increase, new data shows

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The number of murders in New York City declined last month compared to the same month a year earlier, but overall crime increased in November, with upticks in burglary, robbery, felony assault, rape, and shootings.The number of murders decreased by 17.2%; 24 in November 2021 versus 29 in November 2020.However, overall crime rose by 3.4% year to date through November.New data shows the city has seen a dramatic increase, 24%, in robberies while felony assaults increased by 11.2%.The mixed crime picture comes as the NYPD is making more gun arrests.There have not been this many in a year, 4,144, since 1995 as police focus on removing illegal guns from the streets."What we are seeing is recidivism," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a briefing with Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday. "The people that we are seeing currently being arrested for shootings 30%, almost, have an open felony case."Shea also said there's been an alarming increase in shooting suspects under 18 years of age which account for 10% of all arrests.Even so, shootings have persisted in pockets of the city, increasing both in 2020 and through November of 2021, to levels not seen since the mid-2000s.Hate crimes are also up this year, led by anti-Jewish incidents.----------