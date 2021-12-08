Mixed crime picture for NYC as murders decrease, but other offenses increase, new data shows

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Murders down, but crime up overall in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The number of murders in New York City declined last month compared to the same month a year earlier, but overall crime increased in November, with upticks in burglary, robbery, felony assault, rape, and shootings.

The number of murders decreased by 17.2%; 24 in November 2021 versus 29 in November 2020.

However, overall crime rose by 3.4% year to date through November.

New data shows the city has seen a dramatic increase, 24%, in robberies while felony assaults increased by 11.2%.

The mixed crime picture comes as the NYPD is making more gun arrests.

There have not been this many in a year, 4,144, since 1995 as police focus on removing illegal guns from the streets.

"What we are seeing is recidivism," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a briefing with Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday. "The people that we are seeing currently being arrested for shootings 30%, almost, have an open felony case."

Shea also said there's been an alarming increase in shooting suspects under 18 years of age which account for 10% of all arrests.

Even so, shootings have persisted in pockets of the city, increasing both in 2020 and through November of 2021, to levels not seen since the mid-2000s.

Hate crimes are also up this year, led by anti-Jewish incidents.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycrimemurdernypdgun violence
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News