Man accused of assaulting 2 NYPD officers in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say assaulted two NYPD officers in Brooklyn.

The assault happened on Friday just before 4:30 p.m. Two police on-duty police officers were patrolling near Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue when they saw a man obstructing traffic.

Police say the man disobeyed multiple orders given to him to get off the roadway - then when two officers attempted to place the man under arrest, they said he became irate and engaged the officers in a physical altercation.

One of the officers was shoved to the ground and punched in the face - he sustained swelling and bruising. The other officer who was pushed did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect then fled south on Flatbush Avenue.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old stabbed by another teen inside Staten Island Mall

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.