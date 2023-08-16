Bicyclist struck by vehicle fleeing from police through Manhattan

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that led police on a chase through Manhattan on Tuesday.

The vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, was being pursued by police in the East Village, when it fled westbound towards the West Village, according to preliminary information.

Sources tell Eyewitness police were conducting a firearms investigation in the East Village which led to the chase.

One suspect bailed from the vehicle, ran away and was caught. Meanwhile, the driver took off in the car.

Police say they broke off the chase in the East Village and called the description of the car over the radio.

Sources say officers in the West Village then spotted the car a few minutes later, and tried to pull the car over.

The vehicle then fled from the attempted car stop on MacDougal and West Houston Street, hit the bicyclist and then made a turn onto MacDougal against oncoming traffic.

Sources say the driver then bailed from the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

Officers chased the suspect down and took them into custody. It's unknown if police are searching for additional suspects.

The bicyclist is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

