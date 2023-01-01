Multiple police hurt in officer-involved shooting near Times Square

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Multiple NYPD officers were hurt in a police-involved shooting near Times Square on New Year's Eve.

The officers were injured near 52nd Street and 8th Avenue on Saturday evening.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Police say the injured officers were taken to area hospitals, but it is unclear how they were injured.

This is a breaking update, check back for developments.

