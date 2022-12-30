'Eyewitness to 2022,' examining the stories that defined the year, airs Saturday at 5 p.m.

Later in the evening, ring in 2023 with Ryan Seacrest, and catch Eyewitness News at a special time, 10 p.m.

We're about to the turn the page as 2022 comes to an end.

Eyewitness News invites you to join us as we take a look back at this momentous year.

The special, "Eyewitness to 2022," airs Saturday at 5 p.m. You can also watch it wherever you stream Channel 7.

We invite you to stay with us all evening, as "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" begins at 8 p.m. At 10 p.m., Eyewitness News will air at a special time, and Ryan will be back from Times Square to continue the countdown to 2023 starting at 10:30 p.m.

For making sense of 2022, and celebrating and preparing for 2023, stay with Channel 7.