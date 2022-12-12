3 men shot outside Queens bodega

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Three men were shot outside a bodega in Queens, police say.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday at 35-62 94th Street in Jackson Heights.

Two victims were shot in the leg, and one victim was shot in the hip. They were all taken to Harlem Hospital, where they are expected to be okay.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

