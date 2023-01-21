19-year-old killed, woman injured in shooting outside Elmhurst nightclub

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A teenager is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting outside a Queens nightclub.
Police say the incident happened at the Amadeus Nightclub on Albion Avenue just off Queens Boulevard. Shots were fired at around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say they believe an argument started inside the nightclub and continued outside.
The NYPD says the 19-year-old was shot in the back and the shoulder. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died.
The 31-year-old woman is in stable condition.
The suspect fled from the area in a black and white SUV.
No arrests have been made
.
