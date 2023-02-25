  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman found stabbed to death inside Queens home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, February 25, 2023 1:47AM
Woman found stabbed to death inside Queens home
EMBED <>More Videos

A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home in Queens on Friday.

AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was found stabbed to death in a home in Queens.

It happened off 191st Street in Auburndale on Friday afternoon.

Police sources say the victim's son, a man in his 20s was taken into custody as a person of interest.

There is no word on what led to the deadly attack. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say that one knife was recovered at the scene.

ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW