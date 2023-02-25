Woman found stabbed to death inside Queens home

A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home in Queens on Friday.

AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was found stabbed to death in a home in Queens.

It happened off 191st Street in Auburndale on Friday afternoon.

Police sources say the victim's son, a man in his 20s was taken into custody as a person of interest.

There is no word on what led to the deadly attack. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say that one knife was recovered at the scene.

