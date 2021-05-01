Search on for suspect who ran over school bus driver in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD released new video of a car intentionally running over a school bus driver in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday after 5 p.m. at Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York.

Police say the school bus driver was at a red light when the vehicle behind her started honking and continued to hit the bus.

The bus driver got out and an argument ensued, according to authorities.

When attempting to record the vehicle, the bus driver was then run over by the vehicle.

The 44-year-old bus driver is listed in critical but stable condition.

There were no individuals on the bus at the time of the incident.

The individual is described as an adult male, dark complexion, approximately 5'7" tall, weighing 155 lbs., with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, a green baseball cap, blue jeans and sneakers.

Authorities are now looking for the suspect who was driving a 2020 gray Subaru with the license plate number JKE-6183.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

