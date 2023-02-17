Thieves steal $50K in items from Givenchy store amid uptick in burglaries in SoHo

A high-end robbery at a Givenchy store in SoHo is highlighting a recent uptick in burglaries in the area. Lauren Glassberg has more.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for four thieves who stole roughly $50,000 in merchandise from a store in SoHo, which comes at a time when the neighborhood has experienced an uptick in burglaries.

Several people broke into a Givenchy store located at 94 Greene Street in SoHo using a hammer last Saturday around 7:30 a.m.

It was like a private shopping event, but no one paid for anything.

The thieves had the Givenchy store all to themselves, several hours before the store even opened.

Cameras caught them as they picked through pricey merchandise and loaded their bags full of it.

"It's extremely brazen and it's not the first time you've heard of something like this in the city," one woman said.

The Givenchy shop, like so many others in the area have guards. It's not clear what time the guard started that day, but later, wood was placed over the glass door which the burglars broke.

Bags and clothes go for thousands at this Givenchy store and can easily be resold.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

While the city isn't seeing a spike in burglaries as a whole, SoHo is seeing an uptick.

Between January 1 and February 12, there were 12 burglaries in SoHo. That's up from the same period last year when there were nine.

"It's really crazy that people have the audacity to just run in the store, it doesn't matter if its designer or mom and pop, it's a simple fact of don't break the law," one woman said.

Police are looking for four suspects, meanwhile, a couple visiting from Washington DC were mindful about what may have prompted the crime.

"People when they get hungry, they do things that often times we can't even imagine doing but there's obviously a need of some type so unfortunately as we continue to have this gap in wealth stuff like this will probably continue to happen," tourist Pierre Edwards said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in this incident, but the burglars made off with $50,000 in merchandise.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

