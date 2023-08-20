Police: Man makes anti-LGBT remarks, breaks woman's nose on subway in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is searching for a man who is wanted in an attack that left a 22-year-old with a broken nose in Brooklyn.

The victim says he grabbed her backside while they were waiting for a southbound J train in Bushwick.

Both the victim and the suspect wound up in the same car, where the woman says he made anti-LGBT remarks and punched her face and body.

The man fled at the Delancey and Essex Street Station.

