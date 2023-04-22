  • Full Story
Man stabbed in the back at Midtown subway station

By WABC logo
Saturday, April 22, 2023 9:17PM
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the back at a subway station in Manhattan.

The stabbing happened either on the platform at 43rd Street and 8th Avenue or on the A train just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect got away and has not been arrested.

