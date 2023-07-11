Uber driver stabbed in attempted robbery on FDR Drive in Manhattan; suspect in custody

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A man is in custody after police say he stabbed an Uber driver during an attempted robbery on the FDR Drive on Tuesday.

Officials say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the FDR Drive approaching the Manhattan Bridge exit.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, an Uber driver, was driving his vehicle when he was stabbed multiple times by the passenger who tried to rob him.

The suspect then jumped off the FDR Drive onto the roadway.

He was taken into custody by police and taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was stabbed and is at Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

