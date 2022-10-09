Driver crashes into man, starts shootout in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A car jumped a curb in Washington Heights and sent a man flying.

The driver then got out of the car on Nicholas Avenue and opened fire on another person. No one was hit by bullets.

Police eventually arrested the driver.

The motive is unknown and an investigation is underway.

