55-year-old man found dead, slashed in neck in apartment building in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a slash wound to the neck in Washington Heights on Tuesday.

Police responded to an apartment building located at 1 Arden Street around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a dispute involving a knife.

Upon arrival, officers a 55-year-old man slashed in the neck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two persons of interest have been taken into custody for questioning.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

