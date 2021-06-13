Washington Square Park in Manhattan continues to see violence even with curfews

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Violence continues in Washington Square Park even with curfews

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One week after police tried to institute a curfew at Washington Square Park, they are still dealing with a rise in crime and violence -- and local residents are not happy.

Over the last year, the park has been the sight of multiple peaceful protests, but over the last couple weeks it has become of a place of rowdy late night parties and violent assaults.

Police were again called Saturday night for crowds and loud noise.

On Friday night, things got violent when two men were slashed, while another woman was assaulted.

Someone else had their phone stolen after trying to record a confrontation.

It's been an ongoing problem for police as last weekend they clashed with the crowd after trying to disperse them and meet in resilience. They made 23 arrests and 8 officers were attacked.

By day, the park is filled with people, but it's the overnight hours that have become the issue. Police did enforce a curfew last week that only lasted two days.

The Parks Department says their focus is to reduce large crowds and loud noise. They are now closing the park at midnight, but it doesn't seem to be enforced.

When Eyewitness News arrived at the park early this morning, the park was still full of people and there were no Parks Department or NYPD monitoring the situation.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side: Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling down stairs, causing hundreds in damage
EMBED More News Videos

It gave new meaning to a FedEx 'drop off' after a deliveryman sent a shipment of two heavy truck tires rolling down steep stairs, causing hundreds in damage. Then, the homeowner di



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenwich villagenew york citymanhattancrimewashington square parkviolencedrugs
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News