NYC asks for emergency aid as influx of asylum seekers pushes city 'to the brink'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City has submitted an emergency mutual aid request to New York State for immediate help over the weekend to shelter arriving asylum seekers.

Mayor Eric Adams made the request Friday as 3,100 asylum seekers arrived in the city over the last week, including 835 last Thursday alone.

That marked the largest single day arrival since the influx of migrants began and Adams says it is pushing NYC to the brink.

"Since last spring, the city has stepped up to welcome approximately 40,000 asylum seekers, providing them with shelter, food, and connections to a host of resources," Adams said. "We have opened 74 emergency shelters and four humanitarian relief centers at breakneck speed, and done this almost entirely on our own."

But now Adams says the city is at its breaking point.

"Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own and have submitted an emergency mutual aid request to the State of New York beginning this weekend. This type of request, reserved only for dire emergencies, asks the state for support to shelter arriving asylum seekers as the city faces an immediate need for additional capacity. Our initial request is for shelter to accommodate 500 asylum seekers, but, as New York City continues to see numbers balloon, this estimate will increase as well."

The mayor said the absence of "sorely needed federal immigration reform should not mean that this humanitarian crisis falls only on the shoulders of cities."

Adams said the support and aid from federal and state partners is needed.

The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless released a joint statement reiterating that the city is legally required to provide a bed to anyone in need of shelter.

"Regardless of the circumstances, these are obligations that no mayor can shirk," the statement said. "That said, Washington and Albany have so far provided only minimal financial assistance for the City to meet this moment, and all levels of government must do their part to ensure that legal obligations are met and all people in need, including asylum seekers, are provided access to safe, decent, and accessible shelter."

