NYPD searching for male prisoner who escaped police custody at Bellevue Hospital

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a male prisoner who escaped from custody in Manhattan on Saturday morning.
It happened just before 4 a.m. as Christopher Miller, 23, was getting treatment from a stabbing at Bellevue Hospital, authorities say.
Police then Miller had an active summons warrant for a traffic violation and so he was placed into custody.
According to police, Miller then left his hospital room and fled out a side door of the hospital near East 28th Street and FDR Drive.
He is described as 5'6", 160 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and carrying a black cane.
