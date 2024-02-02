Major crime in NYC subway up last month by almost 50% compared to January 2023

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Major crime was up almost 50% in the subway system throughout the month of January, compared to the same period last year.

The rise in subway crime comes despite a drop in overall crime in 2023, that had police optimistic heading into 2024.

But when it comes to assault, the numbers are staggering.

One woman learned that the hard way.

Twenty-two-year-old Srinidhi Rajesh posts day in the life content on TikTok. As she was waiting for a train at 50th Street Station on 8th Avenue Saturday, Rajesh says she was punched by a woman for no reason.

Rajesh says she suffered a minor concussion, and she felt the need to share her story.

"So, I was just like scrolling on my phone, didn't have my headphones in or anything, trying to see when the next train would come. And then all of a sudden, I feel something collide with my face. And I was just like, so in shock," Rajesh said.

According to the NYPD, there were 570 reports of felony assault on trains or in stations in 2023, that's the highest number in more than 20 years and a 53% jump from pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, there were only 373 felony assaults reported.

In 2024 so far, there have been 53 assaults reported, compared to just 40 this time last year.

Police say major transit crimes overall have been trending downward over the past year, despite an increase this past month, with help from additional officers and surveillance cameras.

"What we really have to do is get everybody involved. This is a shared responsibility. It may not be right to ask for the public's alertness on this but it's necessary," said former NYPD Chief of Detectives, Robert Boyce.

