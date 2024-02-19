Police: FDNY lieutenant strangles EMT in the middle of a call

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn arrested an FDNY lieutenant for allegedly assaulting an EMT in the middle of a call.

Police say Neal Francis, 47, attacked an EMT on Saturday in Crown Heights after the two got into a verbal dispute on how to handle a job.

Francis is stationed at Engine 234 Battalion 38. He is now facing a strangulation charge.

There is no word on the EMT's condition.

