Police: FDNY lieutenant strangles EMT in the middle of a call

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn arrested an FDNY lieutenant for allegedly assaulting an EMT in the middle of a call.
Police say Neal Francis, 47, attacked an EMT on Saturday in Crown Heights after the two got into a verbal dispute on how to handle a job.
Francis is stationed at Engine 234 Battalion 38. He is now facing a strangulation charge.
There is no word on the EMT's condition.
