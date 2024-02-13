WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

74-year-old woman dies after being hit by falling bricks from brownstone in Brooklyn

WABC logo
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 7:21PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman died after she was struck by falling bricks from a brownstone in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

A large chunk of brick facade fell from the three-story building at 5402 6th Ave. and 54th Street around 12:30 p.m.

The 74-year-old victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

Citizen App

The Department of Buildings was notified.

Few other details were released.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW