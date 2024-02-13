74-year-old woman dies after being hit by falling bricks from brownstone in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman died after she was struck by falling bricks from a brownstone in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

A large chunk of brick facade fell from the three-story building at 5402 6th Ave. and 54th Street around 12:30 p.m.

The 74-year-old victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

Citizen App

The Department of Buildings was notified.

Few other details were released.

