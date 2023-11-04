1 person killed in Bronx house fire

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a deadly fire in the Bronx.

Flames broke out around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Boyd Avenue near Pittman in the Wakefield section.

When firefighters entered the home, they found one person dead.

Crews rescued another person who has minor injuries.

The fire was placed under control. The cause is under investigation.

