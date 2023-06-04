  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Flatbush fire may have been sparked by e-bike

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 4, 2023 3:41AM
Flatbush fire may have been sparked by e-bike
EMBED <>More Videos

Flames erupted inside a building on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush on Saturday around 2 p.m.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire in Brooklyn may have been sparked by an e-bike.

Flames erupted inside a building on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush on Saturday around 2 p.m.

It took more than an hour to get the situation under control.

The FDNY says it traced the flames to a first-floor storage closet.

No one was injured.

ALSO READ | Billy Joel to end record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW