A 93-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out at a mixed-use building at 98-01 101st Avenue in Queens on Friday. Josh Einiger has more on what officials are investigating as the cause.

Lithium-ion batteries to blame in 2 NYC fires Friday, fire marshals say

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Fire marshals say lithium-ion batteries caused two fires on Friday in New York City - one of the deadly.

A fire in Ozone Park, Queens killed a 93-year-old woman. Flames broke out on the second floor of the building on 101st Avenue.

First responders found Kam Mei Koo unconscious. She later died at the hospital.

Another tenant had to be rescued from the fire.

A lithium-ion battery also started a fire on Tinton Avenue in the Bronx on Friday that left 10 people homeless. No one was injured in that fire.

Lithium-ion battery fires have killed at least 14 people in the city so far this year.

