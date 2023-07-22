2 rescued from burning apartment above Queens barbershop

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were pulled from a burning apartment above a barbershop in Queens.

The fire broke out on Linden Boulevard in Jamaica on Friday.

The flames were blocking the door to the unit, so people were standing by the windows, panicked. People on the street were telling them to jump.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just in time and got the pair out with a truck ladder.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

