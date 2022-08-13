Firefighter critically injured in Staten Island house fire

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) -- A New York firefighter was seriously injured battling a house fire on Staten Island

The flames broke out inside a three-story home in Bulls Head around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

It took about an hour to get the flames under control.

There are no details yet on the firefighter's injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.