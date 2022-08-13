  • Full Story
Firefighter critically injured in Staten Island house fire

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
32 minutes ago
BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) -- A New York firefighter was seriously injured battling a house fire on Staten Island

The flames broke out inside a three-story home in Bulls Head around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

It took about an hour to get the flames under control.

There are no details yet on the firefighter's injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

