Firefighter critically injured in Staten Island house fire

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) -- A New York firefighter was seriously injured battling a house fire on Staten Island
The flames broke out inside a three-story home in Bulls Head around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
It took about an hour to get the flames under control.
There are no details yet on the firefighter's injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
