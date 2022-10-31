Village Halloween Parade steps off tonight; Trick-or-Streets open across all 5 boroughs

Ghosts and ghouls will be running amok in New York City with many participating in the Village Halloween Parade and the new Trick-or-Streets program.

For the first time in 49 years, the parade will be led by all women.

The Brass Queens, an 8-piece brass band from Brooklyn will march ahead of the ghoulish floats and mischief makers.

This year's grand marshall float will be taken over by the Brooklyn United Marching Band.

The Village Halloween Parade started as a humble neighborhood affair in 1973 and quickly grew to attract thousands of costumed revelers.

Anyone can walk in the parade so long as they come in costume and get to the lineup on Canal and 6th Avenue before 7:00 p.m.

Freedom is the theme for the parade this year and parade organizers hope to give New Yorkers a space to express themselves without fear of judgment.

"This year's theme, Freedom, was inspired not by the people of New York, but by their need to experience a place where fun is the main objective; to feel joy and the freedom of being who you are," Fleming said. "Throughout history, when our country faced times of hardship, people flocked to the parade because extended the freedom to forget about whatever was going wrong and enjoy what was right in front of them, each other."

The parade is free for all to view or join, but those wanting a special VIP experience can purchase tickets for exclusive access and experiences.

True Halloween fans can even pay to be on a float this year.

The parade steps off at 7:00 p.m. at Canal Street and 6th Avenue and will travel north to 15th Street.

If you can't make it to the village there's also the option to participate in trick-or-streets!

For the first time, the city will open up almost 100 streets across all five boroughs.

It's a chance for all those little ghosts, princesses, and goblins to have a safe place to trick-or-treat.

Aside from trick or treating, some of these streets will feature Halloween parties with DJs and games for everyone to enjoy.

The department of transportation has an interactive map of the trick-or-street locations on their website for families to check before heading out this evening.

Show us your Halloween spirit! Submit photos of your costumes or spooky displays and they could end up on Eyewitness News.

