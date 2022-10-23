'Man's best friend' rings in Halloween with a costume parade in NYC

A dog parade hit the streets of NYC, as hundreds of pups strutted in their 2022 Halloween costumes.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- Pet owners and their dogs hit the streets of NYC's East Village yesterday to celebrate Paw-lloween!

The spooky holiday may be a week away, but those four-legged friends were dressed in their scariest, and cutest, attire.

Not only did the pups walk in a parade, but many of them competed in several competition categories, like 'Best Costume' and 'Best Celebrity-Themed Costume'.

From a chef, to a lion, to a Chucky Doll, to a superhero, the dogs came from all over the country, absolutely dressed to impress.



