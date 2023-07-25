Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are in effect for New York City and much of the Tri-State on Tuesday amid the threat of afternoon storms. Lee Goldberg has more.

Officials caution residents ahead of NYC's first potential heat wave of summer | How to prepare

NEW YORK -- Officials are urging residents across the Tri-State to prepare ahead of the first potential heat wave of the summer.

New York City and the metro area could be enveloped by dangerously high temperatures for several days.

According to Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg, forecasts show temperatures will build into the 90s on Thursday, and feels like temperatures will exceed 100.

Temperatures are expected to remain above 90 degrees through Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Tri-State area through 9 p.m. Thursday and that will likely be extended.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul cautioned New Yorkers to prepare in advance of the high heat and humidity.

"Before the heat hits New York on Thursday, I encourage all New Yorkers to take common-sense precautions: stay out of the sun, keep yourself hydrated, check on your neighbors and identify a cooling center near you," Hochul said. in a statement.

How to prepare for the heat:

Keep windows and shades open on the shady side of your home and closed on the sunny side of the house if there is no air conditioning in the home.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks.

Take cool showers and baths, stay out of the sun, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

Wear sunscreen and a ventilated hat when in the sun, and never leave children, pets or those with special needs in a parked car.

Seek out public air-conditioned locations and designated cooling centers in your area.

To find your nearest NYC cooling center, call 311 or visit https://maps.nyc.gov/cooling-center/

NYC residents can find additional ways to stay cool at NYC.gov/beattheheat.

What you should know about heat-related illnesses:

Older adults and individuals with chronic diseases are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Many pre-existing conditions can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Signs of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion include high body temperatures (103 degrees or higher), hot, red, dry, or clammy skin, fast, strong pulse or a fast, weak pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, tiredness or weakness, muscle cramps or spasms and losing consciousness, passing out, and fainting.

If these symptoms are evident, call 911, move the person to a cool place, loosen clothing, and put cool wet cloths on their body or get them into a cool bath.

