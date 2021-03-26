Reopening NYC: 25,000 students opt back into in-person learning

Earlier this week, parents got another opportunity to get their children back in the classroom after opting for all remote learning in the fall.
All schools are now open for in-person learning, after the CDC updated its guidance to suggest students can safely socially distance at 3 feet instead of 6.
"After just two days of the opt-in process, that's, to me, a real interesting sign of the energy of parents to come back to our schools," he said. "It represents two days of a 14-day window. I don't want to conjecture. I can't tell you what the timeline will be. I can tell you 25,000 kids in two days means something."
The opt-in window runs through April 7.
RELATED | 'A Moment for Broadway': Stars turn out for pop-up event amid COVID pandemic shutdown
Meanwhile, New York City is taking steps toward reopening theaters, creating vaccination and testing sites for stage workers in a bid to restore a key part of New York's draw.
"It's time to raise the curtain and bring Broadway back," de Blasio said during his daily press conference Thursday.
The $15 billion industry shut down virtually overnight last spring as New York City became the epicenter of the pandemic. The goal now is for Broadway to welcome back audiences by the end of this summer.
"They need answers now to be able to get the shows back as early as September," de Blasio said. "The vaccination effort will start in April, so we will have plenty of time to reach a lot of folks in the Broadway community - the actors, the folks who work behind the scenes who make things happen, everyone we want to reach."
The mayor says the city will open a vaccine hub specifically for Broadway performers and crew as well as a mobile vaccine site for off-Broadway personnel.
The city also plans to install pop-up COVID testing locations near Broadway and help theaters with crowd management.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
ALSO READ: Uber passenger pulls knife and gun after refusing to wear mask, slashes partition, and robs driver
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question