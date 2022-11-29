NYC opens lifeguard recruitment early for summer 2023 after struggling to staff beaches, pools

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city has reached a deal with the lifeguard union to raise starting wages for lifeguards to $19.46 per hour. Sonia Rincon has more.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After struggling to staff its beaches and outdoor pools this year, New York City opened lifeguard recruitment for summer 2023 several months early.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is encouraging all New Yorkers 16 years old and older to apply.

Applicants will be required to pass a qualifying test and make it through a 16-week training program before they officially become lifeguards.

The first test will be held Friday, December 2.

Successful applicants will work starting either Memorial Day Weekend at the City's beaches or in late June at outdoor pools.

Employment would continue until the Sunday after Labor Day.

A bonus this year: anyone who worked as a lifeguard last year and refers a friend this year can receive a gift.

Register for an upcoming qualifying exam on the NYC Parks Lifeguard information page.

When the City's pools opened last summer, there were still vacancies in half of all lifeguard positions.

Due to the shortage, swim programs and water aerobics were canceled.

In July, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the City has reached a deal with the lifeguard union to raise starting wages for lifeguards to $19.46 per hour.

