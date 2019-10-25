Brooklyn man charged in gruesome death of 2-month-old son

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn man was charged with murder in the gruesome death of his two-month-old son.

Officials said on September 27, 19-year-old Quincy Pierre allegedly noticing that his son, Nikalli Major, wasn't breathing inside his home on Cornelia Street in Bushwick.

Pierre called the baby's mother, who does not live with him, and then called police. The baby was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Officials said Major showed signs of trauma to his legs and body.

An autopsy later revealed that the baby's injuries included fractured ribs, a lacerated liver, fractures to major bones in both legs, and hemorrhaging to the brain.

Officials announced Friday that Pierre was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

