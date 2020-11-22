Up Close: NYC schools shut down, COVID-19 Vaccine, President Trump refuses to concede

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down New York City public schools in response to COVID-19 positivity rates hit the 3% threshold.The decision sparks criticism and backlash among the 1.1 million families affected who don't have computers, internet, or childcare.Meanwhile, New York City Teachers were promised a safe environment before school even started this year.Schools chancellor Richard Carranza and Teachers Union President Michael Mulgrew weigh in on both sides of the argument.Plus, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton discusses the recent surge in COVID cases across the country and the Tri-State area.What impacts will a Vaccine have, and how soon will it become available to the general public?Also, ABC Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf are here to discuss President Trump's recent behavior towards President-Elect Joe Biden and whether or not the state legislature can nullify an election?Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.