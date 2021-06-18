NYC Mayoral Primary: What to know for New York's election day

Two years after city voters approved a measure to use the ranked choice system for primaries and special elections, Democrats will be asked to rank their top five out of 13 mayoral candidates on Tuesday's ballot.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
Early voting continues through Sunday, June 20. Voting hours depend on location.
Find your local polling place
WHEN IS PRIMARY DAY IN NYC?
It's Tuesday, June 22. Polls will open from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Traditionally, the primary has been held in September, so yes, it's early this year.
MORE RESOURCES FOR PRIMARY DAY
Who are the leading candidates for mayor?
The leading Democrats are Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, Shaun Donovan, Raymond McGuire, Dianne Morales and Scott Stringer.
The two leading Republicans are Fernando Mateo and Curtis Sliwa.
Most recent polls have suggested that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is the favorite, getting ranked first by a little less than a quarter of likely voters. Other top contenders include civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who have been polling between 6 and 12 points behind.
What is ranked choice voting?
The concept is relatively simple: voters can rank up to five candidates in order of preference, instead of casting a vote for just one. You can mark a first choice candidate, second choice candidate, and so on up to your fifth choice candidate. If you prefer, you can still vote for just one candidate.
It's designed for those times you voted and thought: "I like more than one candidate on this ballot." Or maybe you concluded: "I really like Candidate A but I don't think he can win, so I'm going to vote for Candidate B because I think that person can beat Candidate C in the general election."
What other races are on the ballot?
New York City is also using the system in primaries for other municipal offices including city comptroller, borough president, and City Council. There is also a Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney, but that race will not be decided by ranked choice voting since it is a state office, not a city office.
----------
