Board of Elections certifies mayoral primary, other New York City races

The races between Bill Perkins and Kristin Richardson Jordan for his Harlem city council seat and David Carr and Marko Kepi on Staten Island are both now within .5%, triggering a manual recount.
Carr, who is currently chief of staff for City Council Minority Leader Steven Matteo, had already declared victory. But his race against Kepi is now within the recount threshold with additional votes counted.
Raw ballot data from all races will be released once the two outstanding council races are certified.
Earlier this month, Eric Adams was projected to win the Democratic primary winner over Kathryn Garcia.
Adams will face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in the November General Election.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, was barred by the city charter from seeking a third term.
