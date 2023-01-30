Some migrants refuse to move from hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, camp outside instead

Derick Waller reports from outside the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There's a setback in plans by New York City leaders to move groups of asylum seekers from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Some of the asylum seekers have refused to leave and are camped out along 57th Street between 9th and 10th avenues.

A city spokesperson told Eyewitness News they've had more than 42,000 migrants bused to New York City in the last year with that crisis at the southern boarder ongoing.

Now the city is pleading for state and federal assistance.

In the meantime, the plan is to move the single adult men who were staying at The Watson to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and then repurpose this space for families with children. Mayor Eric Adams announced the plan a week ago.

Activists say everyone should get a hotel room.

"It's not humane. This is not how you treat human beings. They want to go back to their rooms at Watson hotel. This is their home right now," said Meryl Ranzer, a volunteer.

Pedro Duran, originally from Venezuela, arrived in New York in mid-October. He was already bussed to Brooklyn but said it was so cold, he came back to the Watson.

Volunteer advocates argue the city should put these migrants in some of the most expensive pieces of real estate in the world. That begs the question of who would pay for those billion-dollar apartments.

City Hall insists the facilities at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will provide the same services as every other humanitarian relief center in the city and that families with children will need a home, too.

The city says the protest will not stopping the planned move. The administration blames outside agitators for causing the scene in Hell's Kitchen over the weekend.

The question now is how long will they allow the migrants to camp outside on 57th Street?

ALSO READ | NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.